﻿
Biz / Economy

SEC gives Chinese companies new requirements for US IPO disclosures

Reuters
  01:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
Some Chinese companies have started to receive detailed instructions from the SEC about greater disclosure of their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities.
Reuters
  01:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has started to issue new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to list in New York as part of a push to boost investor awareness of the risks involved, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.

Some Chinese companies have now started to receive detailed instructions from the SEC about greater disclosure of their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities (VIEs) for IPOs; implications for investors and the risk of Chinese government regulation.

Last month, SEC Chair Gary Gensler asked for a "pause" in US initial public offerings of Chinese companies and sought more transparency about these issues. Chinese listings in the United States came to a standstill after the SEC freeze. In the first seven months of 2020, such listings reached a record US$12.8 billion, as Chinese companies capitalized on the soaring US stock market.

"Please describe how this type of corporate structure may affect investors and the value of their investment, including how and why the contractual arrangements may be less effective than direct ownership, and that the company may incur substantial costs to enforce the terms of the arrangements," said one SEC letter.

The SEC has also asked Chinese companies for a disclosure that "investors may never directly hold equity interests in the Chinese operating company." Many Chinese VIEs are incorporated in tax havens such as the Cayman Islands. Gensler has said there are too many questions about how money flows through these entities. "Refrain from using terms such as 'we' or 'our' when describing activities or functions of a VIE," the letter stated.

The SEC has provided disclosure requirements pertaining to the risk of Chinese regulation of company data security, the sources said. It has also asked some companies for more details in cases where they do not comply with the US Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

China has so far prevented companies from sharing the work of their auditors with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     