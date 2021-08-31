China's non-manufacturing PMI down in August
The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 47.5 in August, down from 53.3 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
