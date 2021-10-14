China's factory gate prices up 10.7% in September

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 10.7 percent year on year in September.

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 10.7 percent year on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The figure went up from the 9.5 percent year-on-year increase registered in August.

The faster expansion of PPI last month was due to the price rises in coal and products of some energy-intensive industries, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI rose 1.2 percent in September, up 0.5 percentage points from August.

Thursday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.7 percent year on year in September.