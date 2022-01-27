Biz / Economy

China's industrial profits surge 34.3% in 2021

Xinhua
  12:55 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
Profits of China's major industrial firms surged 34.3 percent year on year in 2021 as industrial production continued to recover, official data showed on Thursday.
Xinhua
  12:55 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
China's industrial profits surge 34.3% in 2021
Xinhua

A factory producing toy bricks is pictured in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, on December 2, 2021.

Profits of China's major industrial firms surged 34.3 percent year on year in 2021 as industrial production continued to recover, official data showed on Thursday.

Industrial firms with annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about US$3.16 million) saw their combined profits reach 8.71 trillion yuan last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The full-year industrial profits were 39.8 percent higher than the 2019 level, putting the average annual growth for 2020 and 2021 at 18.2 percent.

In 2021, the combined revenues of those firms went up 19.4 percent from a year ago to 127.92 trillion yuan, and 32 out of 41 industries saw growth in profits.

In December alone, major industrial companies raked in profits of 734.2 billion yuan, up 4.2 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     