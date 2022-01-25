Biz / Economy

China's domestic consumption further recovers in 2021

Xinhua
  14:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Despite the impact of COVID-19, China's consumer market in 2021 saw steady recovery, exhibiting strong vitality and resilience, according to the commerce ministry on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  14:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

Despite the impact of COVID-19, China's consumer market in 2021 saw steady recovery, exhibiting strong vitality and resilience, according to the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Last year, China's retail sales of consumer goods rose 12.5 percent year on year to 44.1 trillion yuan (about US$6.93 trillion), putting the average annual growth for the past two years at 3.9 percent, official data showed.

Consumption in 2021 was innovation-driven, backed with new technologies and new models, said Xu Xingfeng, an official with the Ministry of Commerce, noting the 14.1-percent year-on-year increase in online retail sales.

Meanwhile, consumption of smart products reported rapid growth last year, with sales of products such as smart door locks, smart bathrooms and sweeping robots on some e-commerce platforms up by more than 30 percent, said Xu.

Amid a trend of booming green consumption, the sales volume of new energy vehicles in China increased 1.6 times year on year to 3.52 million units in 2021, while the transaction volume of used cars saw an increase of 22.6 percent, according to Xu.

Ice-snow consumption also continued to gain steam over the last year with the Beijing Winter Olympics just around the corner, and sales of ski supplies on some e-commerce platforms more than doubled, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     