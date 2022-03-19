﻿
Biz / Economy

China's integrated circuit industry tops US$158b in 2021

Xinhua
  10:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-19       0
China's integrated circuit industry registered stable growth in 2021 with its sales exceeding 1 trillion yuan (US$158 billion) for the first time.
Xinhua
  10:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-19       0

China's integrated circuit industry registered stable growth in 2021 with its sales exceeding 1 trillion yuan (US$158 billion) for the first time, according to the industry association.

The sector's sales volume surged by 18.2 percent year on year to reach 1.05 trillion yuan last year, data from the China Semiconductor Industry Association showed.

In breakdown, sales from the design sector increased by 19.6 percent from a year earlier to 451.9 billion yuan, while that from the manufacturing sector jumped by 24.1 percent to 317.63 billion yuan, the association said.

China has remained the world's largest semiconductor market, with its sales totaling US$192.5 billion last year, up 27.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     