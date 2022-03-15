China's industrial output up 7.5% in first 2 months

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 7.5 percent year on year in the first two months of this year.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 7.5 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The figure was 3.2 percentage points higher than that in December, 2021, the NBS said.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$3.14 million).