China's inflation ticks up to 0.9% in February

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.9 percent year on year in February

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.9 percent year on year in February, flat from the growth seen in the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI gained 0.6 percent due to rising food demand during the Spring Festival, which fell in February this year, along with the fluctuations in global energy prices, noted Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the NBS.

Food prices went up 1.4 percent from the previous month, driving up the monthly consumer inflation by 0.26 percentage points, according to the data.

Prices for industrial consumption products rose 0.8 percent from January, fueled by high global energy costs. The prices of gasoline, diesel and liquified petroleum gas went up by 6.2 percent, 6.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Wednesday's data also showed China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 8.8 percent year on year in February.

Month on month, the PPI inched up 0.5 percent.