The United States is extending for another six months exemptions from punitive tariffs for dozens of Chinese medical products due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US Trade Representative announced on Friday.

The exclusions from import duties, which were set to expire Tuesday, "cover 81 medical-care products needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic," USTR said in a statement.