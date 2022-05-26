Biz / Economy

China vows all-out efforts to stabilize industrial, supply chains

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday said that the country will make all-out efforts to stabilize the industrial and supply chains of foreign trade enterprises.
Logistics performance is gradually improving nationwide, and China will ensure the smooth transportation of foreign trade goods across the country, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a news briefing.

"We will solve the problems facing foreign trade enterprises promptly and help foreign trade enterprises affected by the pandemic realize re-opening and full-capacity production as soon as possible," Gao said.

To mitigate pressure from international logistics, China will strengthen communication and coordination with countries along international freight train routes to improve customs clearance procedures and operational efficiency, and tap into the potential of air cargo to ensure the smooth transportation of important parts, equipment and products, Gao said.

China will also continue optimizing its business environment and enhancing trade liberalization and facilitation to promote the development of its foreign trade, Gao said.

