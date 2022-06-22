Biz / Economy

Fiscal revenue of China's central gov't exceeds US$1.35t in 2021

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
The fiscal revenue of China's central government exceeded 9 trillion yuan (US$1.35 trillion) in 2021, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0

The fiscal revenue of China's central government exceeded 9 trillion yuan (US$1.35 trillion) in 2021, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Tuesday.

The figure increased 10.5 percent year on year to 9.15 trillion yuan last year, and, if transfers from several central funds were to be taken into account, the total revenue would be 9.34 trillion yuan, Liu said while delivering a report to the 35th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress.

Liu said the increase was driven by factors including continued economic recovery and relatively high growth in the producer price index.

The report also showed that central government spending stood at 11.72 trillion yuan, down 0.9 percent, and, if transfers to central funds were to be taken into account, the figure would come to 12.09 trillion yuan.

With a proactive fiscal policy that is more effective and sustainable, China has improved its tax and fee reductions, strengthened its support for major strategic tasks, and proceeded actively in technological innovation and economic structural adjustments last year, the report said.

Given the rising complexity and uncertainty of the development environment this year, Liu stressed the importance of efforts to accelerate the implementation of existing policies, strengthen macro policy adjustments, prepare incremental tools, forge ahead with pro-growth measures, and effectively control major risks in a bid to keep the economy within a reasonable range.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     