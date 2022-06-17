Biz / Economy

Financial services giant helps stimulate city's economy, boost consumption

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:03 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
China UnionPay kicked off a shopping campaign to help revive spending and boost people's daily consumption after the two-month lockdown.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:03 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
Financial services giant helps stimulate city's economy, boost consumption
Ti Gong

China UnionPay kicked off a shopping campaign in Shanghai to help revive the economy.

Financial services giant China UnionPay kicked off a shopping campaign in Shanghai on Friday to help revive the city's economy and boost daily consumption after the two-month lockdown.

Key stimulus measures include partnerships with well-known merchants and top e-commerce platforms, with banks to offer discounts and other benefits.

For offline shopping, UnionPay joined hands with Lotus Market, Lianhua markets and Century Lianhua supermarkets to lure local residents by offering a variety of incentives.

Twelve business entities such as New World City, Huijin Department Store and Pacific Department Store, as well as catering merchants like Bon Martin Paris, also joined the promotion partnership.

To boost online consumption, UnionPay has teamed up with e-commerce companies such as Poizon, Gome and Dingdang Medicine Express, a domestic pharmaceutical retailer, to spur people's spending on services closely related to their daily lives.

In terms of transportation, UnionPay and Shanghai Transportation Card Company launched preferential activities for card recharges, and facilitated people's contactless travel.

UnionPay also worked with 11 banks in Shanghai to award cardholders for their social security-related card use.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
UnionPay
Gome
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     