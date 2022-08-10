Biz / Economy

China's retail sector maintains recovery steam

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0
China's retail sector continued its recovery in July, with market confidence for future business staying at a stable level, an industrial survey showed.
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0

China's retail sector continued its recovery in July, with market confidence for future business staying at a stable level, an industrial survey showed.

The index tracking the retail sector's operation climbed 0.8 percentage points over June to 49.8 percent in July, according to the China General Chamber of Commerce.

The China Retail Performance Index, the commerce chamber's other indicator gauging market confidence, stood at 50.2 percent for its August reading, staying flat in July.

The expectation for consumption recovery is stable thanks to efficient COVID-19 prevention and control policies and pro-consumption measures, the commerce chamber said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     