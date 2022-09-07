Biz / Economy

Shanghai takes best practice in nighttime economy

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
The city ranked first in terms of overall development of the nighttime economy, thanks to its balanced performance in the six indicators, followed by Shenzhen, Beijing and Chengdu.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0

Shanghai has come out on top in the comprehensive nighttime economy index among all cities in China.

The index, compiled by Yicai Media, is based on six major dimensions, namely the activity of nighttime traveling, late movies, night buses, lights, the number of bars, and emerging performance spaces such as live houses and playhouses.

Shanghai performed well in all the six dimensions, especially leading the country in night lights, night buses and emerging performance spaces. It was also among the top three cities in the other three aspects.

The city ranked first in the country in terms of overall development of the nighttime economy, thanks to its balanced performance in the six indicators, followed by Shenzhen, Beijing and Chengdu.

Yang Yudong, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Yicai Media Group, pointed out two major development trends of Shanghai's nighttime industry – the booming market of shows and performances, and the combination of various business forms of commerce, tourism, cultural, sports and exhibition industries.

For instance, Shanghai leads the country in the number of theaters, museums, cultural art centers and performance spaces.

Emerging performance spaces such as live houses and stand-up comedy clubs are developing rapidly in the city, with a significant increase in the proportion of such venues between 2020 and 2021. The number of such venues rose from around 50 to 144, already accounting for a third of all performance spaces.

The 2021 statistics showed that the size of the group of people traveling in the night was about 3.38 million in Shanghai, much higher than that of other first-tier cities.

The passenger flow in the city's popular business districts from 7pm to 6am the next day accounts for about 40 percent of the whole-day traffic, which was a very high proportion, according to Liu Min, deputy director of the city's commerce commission.

Shanghai boasts excellent conditions for developing the nighttime economy, Liu noted.

Currently, there are nearly 6,000 chain convenience stores, more than 13,000 late-night restaurants that stay open until after midnight, and 506 metro stations that operate until after 10 pm in the city.

During the annual Night Festival this year, which is a major part of the annual shopping festival, Shanghai has built three special pedestrian streets, released 15 landmark nightlife districts, 10 featured areas and 30 spots along the waterfronts for people to enjoy the night life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     