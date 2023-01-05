Shenzhen port records container throughput of over 30m TEUs

In 2022, China's Shenzhen port handled over 30 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, up 4.39 percent year on year.

In 2022, China's Shenzhen port handled over 30 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, up 4.39 percent year on year, a record high, said the local transportation bureau.

Last year, the port took multiple measures to improve its transfer and rail-sea intermodal transportation efficiency and to expand the coverage of the combined port system and inland port system in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

In 2022 alone, with its total 30 rail-sea intermodal freight train routes, Shenzhen port transported about 230,000 TEUs of containers via the rail-sea intermodal transportation, up 3 percent year on year, said the bureau.

The port also launched a cross-border water transport express line between Shenzhen and Hong Kong on February 19, 2022, which has so far handled more than 1.44 million TEUs of containers and over 6.89 million tons of goods. Besides, it added four international regular shipping lines last year, with the number of such lines rising to 295.