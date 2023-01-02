Shanghai retains world No. 1 rank for container throughput

In 2022, Shanghai Port's container throughput reached 47.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), creating a new record and ranking No. 1 globally for the 13th straight year.

Shanghai's container throughput ranked No. 1 globally for the 13th consecutive year in 2022, thanks to technological innovations, new regional expansion and new business development.

In 2022, Shanghai Port's container throughput reached 47.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), creating a new record.



In the first quarter, the production of Shanghai Port Group achieved a good start. The container throughput in July rebounded in a V-shape, setting a new monthly high with 4.30 million TEUs. On a daily basis, Shanghai Port set a new 24-hour record of 170,173 TEUs in September, with the peak days on September 8 and 11 exceeding 160,000 and 170,000 TEUs, respectively.

Also in September, the local port set several records on single work shift container throughput; single vessel container operation volume and single terminal 24-hour container throughput.



Besides the volume jump, Shanghai Port also made continuous technology innovations and expanded into new areas and businesses. They include making a combination of optimizing sea-rail intermodal transport; water-to-water transfer and other measures to maintain stable industry chains and ensure supplies and smooth business for enterprises.

The port has also opened a green transportation channel for important production and living materials.