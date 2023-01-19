Shanghai sees foreign trade hit record high in 2022

Shanghai's imports and exports reached a record high of 4.19 trillion yuan (US$619.14 billion) in 2022, up 3.2% from the previous year, local customs said on Thursday.

Last year, Shanghai's import and export volume accounted for 10% of China's total foreign trade, according to Shanghai Customs.

The metropolis' imports and exports with ASEAN gained 5.2% from the previous year to over 566 billion yuan in 2022.

In the face of COVID-19 challenges, the number of foreign trade enterprises in Shanghai remained stable, reaching 55,800, an increase of 0.8% over the previous year.

Exports of new energy vehicles and lithium batteries were strong in 2022, increasing by 130.1% and 360.8% to almost US$12.38 billion and US$3.75 billion, respectively.