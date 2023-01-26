China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.7% in Q4

China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 75.7% in Q4 of 2022, down 1.7 percentage points from the same period a year earlier, official data showed.

The figure increased by 0.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2022, the country's industrial capacity utilization rate stood at 75.6%, down 1.9 percentage points from 2021.

Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilization rate came in at 76.5% in Q4, dropping by 0.5 percentage points from the same period in 2021.

The utilization rate of the manufacturing sector and the production and supply of utilities stood at 75.8% and 74%, respectively.