Group announces resumption of work on 55 key Lingang projects

Shanghai's Lingang Construction Group has announced that work on 55 of its ongoing projects has resumed, including construction of the Top Scientists Community.

Shanghai's Lingang Construction Group has announced that work on 55 of its ongoing projects has resumed, including construction of the Top Scientists Community.

The group's housing projects will provide a total of 1,375 affordable rental units, aimed at helping young people and new citizens who face housing difficulties in the Lingang area.



The first 460 workers have already returned to work following the Spring Festival holiday, and the projects are expected to be completed in November 2023.

In addition, the 101 Community 23-02 plot, which includes a kindergarten and other social service facilities, is expected to be completed in October 2023.

The kindergarten will cover an area of approximately 10,000 square meters and will serve as a high-quality educational resource in the Lingang area.

The Sanzao Gang Business and Cultural Tourism Project is expected to be completed in May 2023 and will serve as a showcase and reception center for the area.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2024. With a total construction area of approximately 120,000 square meters, it will become a vibrant space combining business, culture, office, sports, and leisure activities.

Five roads in the 3.63 area of the Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone are expected to be completed in July 2023, providing better transportation access for the area's development of high-end manufacturing and related service industries.

These projects are part of Shanghai's efforts to accelerate the construction of affordable housing, social service facilities, and transportation infrastructure in the Lingang area, as it seeks to become a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.