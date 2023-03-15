Signs of rebound as ad spending jumps in January

As transportation and leisure spending rose, China's advertising spending shot up 4.5 percent in January from the previous month, signalling an economic recovery.

China's advertising spending recovered in January, increasing by 4.5 percent from the previous month, pointing to the latest sign of economic recovery as transportation and leisure spending rebounded.

According to the most recent CTR Market Research data, ad expenditure in January fell 2.3 percent year on year, the smallest drop in the previous 12 months.

Due to the return of foot traffic, outdoor advertising, billboards at transportation hubs, and cinema screens recorded double-digit growth.

Advertisers are particularly interested in outdoor entertainment and transportation-related locations, according to the report.

Food and beverage, alcoholic drinks are the biggest ad spenders with the general food category increasing spending by 7.1 percent in January.