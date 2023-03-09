﻿
Biz / Economy

China's inflation remains tame in February

Xinhua
  16:03 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
China's inflation remained tame last month with a mild year-on-year consumer price increase and a slight drop in costs for goods at the factory gate, official data showed.
Xinhua
  16:03 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0

China's inflation remained tame last month with a mild year-on-year consumer price increase and a slight drop in costs for goods at the factory gate, official data showed.

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1 percent year on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure was lower than the 2.1-percent increase recorded in January, according to an NBS statement. On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing the 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Dong Lijuan, a statistician with the NBS, attributed the mild inflation to retreating market demand after the Spring Festival holiday in January and ample goods supply.

Compared to January, food prices, especially that of the staple meat pork and vegetables, played the main role in dragging down the overall price level. Non-food prices also inched down, with falling costs in travel, cinema tickets, and services like haircuts and housekeeping.

The country's core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, climbed 0.6 percent from a year ago last month, down from 1 percent seen in January, Dong said.

The data came days after China announced the target of keeping the CPI increase at around 3 percent in this year's government work report, the same as the goal of last year. The country's consumer prices grew 2 percent from a year earlier in 2022.

The NBS data also showed that China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.4 percent year on year and remained flat on a monthly basis in February.

"As the production recovery of industrial enterprises accelerated and market demand improved last month, the PPI remained flat month on month," Dong said. "But owing to the high comparison base from the same period last year, the year-on-year decline continued."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     