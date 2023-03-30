Over half of China's home appliances sold via online channels: report

China's online retail sales of home appliances accounted for 58.2 percent of the total last year amid the country's e-commerce boom, a report showed.

China's online retail sales of home appliances accounted for 58.2 percent of the total last year amid the country's e-commerce boom, a report showed.

Total online sales stood at 486.1 billion yuan (about 70.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 4.24 percent from a year ago, according to a report by the China Center for Information Industry Development under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

For many sub-categories of home appliances, the share of online orders reached a new high last year.

The report also noted that Chinese customers tend to buy home appliances that are high-end, intelligent and eco-friendly, reflecting the trend of consumption upgrades in the country.

As a series of pro-consumption policies take effect, China's consumer market will see a more solid recovery foundation and the home appliance market is set to gradually warm up, according to the report.