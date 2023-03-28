Shanghai kicks off 2023 Spring Consumption Season

Shanghai begins its 2023 Spring Consumption Season, with a number of promotions and events across the city. The campaign aims to encourage spending and drive economic growth.

Shanghai on Tuesday launched the 2023 Spring Consumption Season in key commercial areas, as part of the city's efforts to stimulate domestic consumption.

As part of the national "2023 Consumption Promotion Year" initiative, the campaign in Shanghai is aimed to create a favorable environment for domestic consumption, thus spurring consumption and helping drive economic growth.

The campaign will run until the end of April. During the period, various districts in Shanghai are gearing up to offer unique experiences for consumers, with key commercial areas across the city launching a range of exciting promotions and activities focused on theme of spring.

For instance, from April 21 to May 14 in Jing'an District's Nanjing Road W. business area, the CITIC Square is launching a themed event to promote sustainable brands and create a green lifestyle space, while Jiu Guang department store will introduce a shopping festival for men's fashion. Plaza 66 will also launch its "Game of Wonder" event in late April, featuring beautiful decorations in the atrium, gaming machines, performances, gifts with purchase and various flash mobs.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In Pudong's Lujiazui business district, the Shanghai Yaohan mall is organizing a promotional event on April 15 and 16 as part of the overall framework of the shopping season campaign by the Bailian Group. During the event, top international brands in areas covering beauty, jewellery, watches and sports fashion will be on sale at up to 70 percent off. Various art exhibitions and music festivals are also set to be held in MIFA 1862, L+ Mall and Plaza 96.

The Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall area in Huangpu District, meanwhile, will host a Spring Makeup Festival, during which the Shanghai New World Daimaru department store is leading the way, combining beauty with environmental themes, and initiating a "Sustainable Beauty Festival."

Yangpu District's Wujiaochang commercial hub, will also join hands with the popular Daxue Road block to launch a campaign from the end of March to the end-April, aiming to create a vibrant community for young people. Various malls, including Hopson One and Wanda Plaza, are hosting events that range from market fairs to music festivals, while the Suning flagship store is combining energy-saving technology with shopping, offering discounts and giveaways to promote sustainable consumption.