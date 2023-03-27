Put Shanghai's population in the picture

Shanghai's resident population in 2022 was 24,758,900, with 25 percent of the population aged 60 years and above, and a relatively high life expectancy at birth of 83.2 years old.

The city boasts a relatively high life expectancy at birth of 83.2 years old, compared with 80.6 years in Germany, 80.7 years in Britain, 77.2 years in the United States, and 84.8 years in Japan.

The average number of years of schooling in Shanghai, meanwhile, was 11.8 years, lower than 13.7 in the US and 13.4 in the UK, but close to Singapore's 11.9 and higher than France's 11.6.

Comparing population indicators between Shanghai and the three other municipalities directly under China's central government, Shanghai posted the highest population density, with 3,905 people per square kilometer. Beijing followed with 1,331 people per square kilometer, while that of Tianjin was 1,143 and Chongqing 390.

In terms of the aging rate, which refers to the proportion of the elderly population (in this survey defined as those aged 65 and above) in the total resident population, Shanghai's aging rate was 18.7 percent in 2022. Those in Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing were 15.1 percent, 17 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively.

Li Yi / SHINE

