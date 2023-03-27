﻿
Biz / Economy

Put Shanghai's population in the picture

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
Shanghai's resident population in 2022 was 24,758,900, with 25 percent of the population aged 60 years and above, and a relatively high life expectancy at birth of 83.2 years old.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0

Shanghai had 24,758,900 residents in 2022, with 25 percent of them aged 60 years and above, according to the results of a sample survey by the Shanghai Bureau of Statistics.

The city boasts a relatively high life expectancy at birth of 83.2 years old, compared with 80.6 years in Germany, 80.7 years in Britain, 77.2 years in the United States, and 84.8 years in Japan.

The average number of years of schooling in Shanghai, meanwhile, was 11.8 years, lower than 13.7 in the US and 13.4 in the UK, but close to Singapore's 11.9 and higher than France's 11.6.

Comparing population indicators between Shanghai and the three other municipalities directly under China's central government, Shanghai posted the highest population density, with 3,905 people per square kilometer. Beijing followed with 1,331 people per square kilometer, while that of Tianjin was 1,143 and Chongqing 390.

In terms of the aging rate, which refers to the proportion of the elderly population (in this survey defined as those aged 65 and above) in the total resident population, Shanghai's aging rate was 18.7 percent in 2022. Those in Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing were 15.1 percent, 17 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively.

Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Put Shanghai's population in the picture
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     