More investment in China mulled with an eye on the future: Jim Rogers

More investment in China is being considered while casting an eye on the future, said world-renowned investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers.

More investment in China is being considered while casting an eye on the future, said world-renowned investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers.

"I have investments in China. I try to make more investments in China in the stock market," said Rogers in a keynote speech at the 2023 Yale US-China Distinguished Colloquium (YUCDC) on Saturday while stressing the great importance of China in the 21st century.

"All of you can invest in China if you want to. There is a stock market, a reasonably big stock market. So I would urge you to learn about it, if you want to have success in the future of China," said Rogers, who has been investing in China for over two decades.

If investors do their research, there should be great opportunities in China given its huge economy, population, and many fast-growing industries, Rogers said.

"America has a good stock market too. I have investments here, but China is more where I'm looking for the future," he said.

China's big population and its absence of gigantic debt and trade deficit give the RMB fundamental support, the investor said.

Organized by Chinese students in North America, the 2023 YUCDC was themed "Chance, Challenge, Chime" and covered global investment, health care, international relations, and innovation.