﻿
Biz / Economy

More smart factories in the pipeline to facilitate car industry in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
Shanghai is set to build over 200 smart factories including many carmaking plants by 2025. The move aims to increase the quality development of the automotive industry.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0

Shanghai will build over 200 demonstration smart factories by 2025, including many carmaking plants, to push the automotive industry's high-quality development, city officials said during the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 event on Thursday.

Digitalization and intelligence are gradually penetrating into the automotive industry, which brings opportunities and risks for car-makers, speakers told the High-quality Development and Innovation forum held today, a part of the Auto Shanghai.

In 2022, Shanghai produced 3 million cars and the automotive industry output reached 800 billion yuan (US$115.9 billion). By the end of last year, there were 100 smart factories in the city, 22 from the automotive industry, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

By 2025, Shanghai will build 200 demonstration smart factories, and promote 1,000 smart manufacture usage scenarios. The smart factories feature digital diagnosis, industrial robots and smart management.

Smart manufacturing and automotives are the two "advantageous tracks" in Shanghai. The automotive field has always been at the forefront of the intelligent manufacturing industry development and smart factory construction. It will accelerate the development of high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing, said Han Dadong, director of the smart manufacturing promotion division of the commission.

Also during the forum, a smart manufacturing professional committee , under the Shanghai Automotive Parts Industry Association, was founded on Thursday.

The committee is designed to provide a broader communication platform, further strengthen in-depth cooperation between industries, and provide more overall standards and professional solutions for the development of smart manufacturing in the automotive industry. It will become an "industrial brain" for the entire industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     