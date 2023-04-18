﻿
Biz / Economy

China's economy starts 2023 with faster growth, stronger market confidence

Xinhua
  13:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
China's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2023, with major indicators showing an upward trend and improvement in market expectations.
Xinhua
  13:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0

China's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2023, with major indicators showing an upward trend and improvement in market expectations.

China's gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent year on year to 28.5 trillion yuan (US$4.14 trillion) in the first quarter, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

China's GDP grew 3 percent year on year in 2022, and 2.9 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year.

"China's national economy made a good start this year, and market expectations saw significant improvement," said NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui at a press conference.

"In the first quarter, China secured a smooth transition in COVID-19 prevention and control to the new phase in a relatively short time," Fu said. "The production and demand registered a stable recovery, employment and prices were kept generally stable, and residents' income continued to rise."

Growth in the second quarter is likely to be significantly faster than that of the first quarter, Fu added.

A breakdown of Tuesday's data showed improvements in major indicators, with retail sales of consumer goods up 5.8 percent year on year in the first quarter, reversing a decline of 2.7 percent in the final quarter of last year.

"These improvements show domestic demand has gradually expanded and consumer expectations have improved," Fu said.

The value-added industrial output increased by 3 percent year on year in the first three months, up 0.3 percentage points from the level in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The service sector rose 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter, with rapid expansion in a wide range of contact-based industries from hotel to catering.

Fixed-asset investment went up 5.1 percent year on year in the first quarter, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.5 percent in the first three months, according to the NBS.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     