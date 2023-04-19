﻿
Biz / Economy

Xuhui promises opportunities and partnerships to Singaporean investors

Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District launched its overseas investment promotion campaign, with the first stop in Singapore.
Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Xuhui District launched its global investment promotion campaign in Singapore on Tuesday.

At its overseas investment promotion conference entitled "Xuhui & Singapore, together for a shared future," a district delegation led by Xuhui Party secretary Cao Liqiang briefed Singaporean companies and investors on its business environment.

The Shanghai Xuhui & Singapore Investment Promotion Service Center was launched during the conference to assist Chinese companies in expanding in Singapore and to entice Singaporean investors to Xuhui.

Roland Ng, president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, encouraged Singaporean entrepreneurs to pursue "new opportunities, business partners, and development accomplishments" in Xuhui.

Ng told the conference that "green industries, digital upgrading, and artificial intelligence will become the new vehicles of development."

Ti Gong

Officials unveil the Shanghai Xuhui & Singapore Investment Promotion Service Center.

Tang Wei Leng, a senior official at the Singaporean real estate advisory firm Colliers International, remarked that Xuhui is distinguished by its rich history, technology, business and education.

She invited Singaporean businesspeople to visit the district and develop in Xuhui.

In the 1990s, Singaporean entrepreneurs were among the first foreign investors to arrive in Xuhui.

According to the district government, the total investment by Singaporean firms in Xuhui exceeded US$2 billion.

The district is home to more than 3,400 foreign companies and 145 multinational headquarters and research and development facilities, ranking first among Shanghai's central districts.

In addition to traditional commerce and trade, the district concentrates on the digital economy, life health, cultural innovation and modern finance sectors, as well as new industries such as low-carbon energy and intelligent vehicles.

"Singapore and Xuhui share compatible future development strategies that can complement one another," said Cao, the district's Party chief.

He said that Xuhui will provide the optimal business environment and assist Singaporean companies in developing and expanding based on the enormous Yangtze River Delta and the domestic market.

Ti Gong

Xuhui District's overseas investment promotion conference was titled "Xuhui & Singapore, together for a shared future."

﻿
