﻿
Biz / Economy

China sees increasing urban rail transit passenger trips in July

Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
The number of passenger trips handled by China's urban rail transit networks surged 36.4 percent year on year in July, official data showed.
Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0

The number of passenger trips handled by China's urban rail transit networks surged 36.4 percent year on year in July, official data showed.

A total of 2.66 billion passenger trips were made via China's urban transit networks in 54 cities last month, representing a monthly increase of 9.2 percent, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The figure was also 33.8 percent higher than the average monthly level in 2019, the data revealed.

At the end of July, China had 296 urban rail transit lines in operation, with a total length of 9,743.5 km, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     