﻿
Biz / Economy

China extends tax incentives to encourage investment in tech startups

Xinhua
  15:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
China announced on Wednesday the extension of favorable taxation policies for venture capital firms and individual angel investors making investment in tech startups.
Xinhua
  15:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0

China announced on Wednesday the extension of favorable taxation policies for venture capital firms and individual angel investors making investment in tech startups.

The policies, first unveiled in 2018, will be extended until the end of 2027, according to a joint statement released by the Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration.

The move is aimed at further encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, according to the statement.

Under the policies, those investors or investment firms that pick up a stake in a tech startup at the seed stage or early stage, and which stay invested for two or more years, can deduct 70 percent of their investment amount from their taxable income.

According to Wednesday's statement, eligible tech startups are defined as those with no more than 300 employees, and with both total assets and annual sales revenue not exceeding 50 million yuan (US$7 million).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     