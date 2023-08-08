China's foreign trade up 0.4% in first 7 months

China's total imports and exports expanded 0.4 percent year on year to 23.55 trillion yuan (US$3.29 trillion) in the first seven months of the year.

China's total imports and exports expanded 0.4 percent year on year to 23.55 trillion yuan (US$3.29 trillion) in the first seven months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports grew 1.5 percent year on year to 13.47 trillion yuan while imports declined 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 10.08 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In July alone, foreign trade dropped 8.3 percent year on year, the data showed.