China publishes guideline to optimize, attract foreign investment

China issued a guideline to further optimize the foreign investment environment and intensify efforts, including 24 specific measures in 6 aspects, to attract foreign investments.
VCG

A view of the Huangpu River in Shanghai.

China issued a guideline to further optimize the foreign investment environment and intensify efforts, including 24 specific measures in six aspects, to attract foreign investments on Sunday.

Here are some of the steps:



Improving quality of foreign capital utilization

- Foreign investors are encouraged to establish research and development centers in China and undertake major scientific research projects. Foreign-invested projects in the field of biomedicine will enjoy accelerated implementation.

- Steadily increase the number of pilot areas to open value-added telecommunications services.

- Supporting foreign-invested enterprises transfer industries from China's eastern regions to central and western regions, northeastern regions, and border areas.

Xinhua

Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, Nov 20, 2020.

Guaranteeing national treatment of foreign-invested enterprises

- Ensuring that foreign-invested enterprises fully engage in government procurement activities according to law. The government will introduce relevant policies and measures as soon as possible to further clarify the specific standards for "manufactured in China" and accelerate the revision of the Government Procurement Law.

- Supporting foreign-invested enterprises to participate in the formulation of standards on an equal footing according to the law.

Xinhua

People visit the Achievement Exhibition of China's Trade in Services during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept 1, 2022.

Strengthening protection of foreign investment

- Resolutely crack down on malicious speculation that infringes on the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors via publishing and spreading false information on the internet, and seriously investigate and punish relevant responsible institutions and persons in accordance with the law.

- Strengthening intellectual property rights on administrative protection, and intensifying intellectual property rights administrative enforcement

IC

An aerial view of the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Nov 23, 2022.

Improving facilitation of investment and operation

- Exploring a convenient and secure management mechanism for cross-border data flows and establish a green channel for qualified foreign-invested enterprises to efficiently carry out security assessments for the export of important data and personal information, and promote the safe, orderly, and free flow of data.

- The government will provide convenience to foreign executives, technical personnel and their families in terms of entry, exit and residence, said the document.

VCG

Visitors learn about the robotic machines at the exhibition section of the Industrial Automation and Intelligent Manufacturing at the 133rd Canton Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on April 16, 2023.

Increasing fiscal and tax support

- Increasing protection of the rights and interests of foreign companies and providing them with stronger fiscal support and tax incentives.

IC

Photo taken on Oct 29, 2022, shows the exterior of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Improving ways to promote foreign investment

- Improving working mechanism for attracting foreign investment; supporting locals to carry out activities for attracting investment and attending exhibitions overseas, as well as inviting foreign investors to China.

- Expanding channels for promoting foreign investment and improving the evaluation of foreign investment promotion.

Source: SHINE
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

