Beijing capital airport sees 2023 passenger throughput exceed 30 mln

Beijing Capital International Airport's 2023 passenger throughput surpassed 30 million on Friday, the airport has announced.

Beijing Capital International Airport's 2023 passenger throughput surpassed 30 million on Friday, the airport has announced.

The airport has handled a total of 220,000 flights this year as of Friday, it said.

Flight and passenger volumes at the airport have hit their latest highs since the summer travel peak, with the airport's daily passenger throughput averaging 169,000 in August, data shows.

In light of traffic demand from family and student group trips during the summer, the airport expects its passenger flows to remain high for the rest of the month.