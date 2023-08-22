Jiading takes steps to improve business environment, boost development

Jiading District, an essential comprehensive node area along the Shanghai-Nanjing development axis, holds a pivotal position as a key industrial and manufacturing hub in Shanghai.

Shanghai's Jiading District has been making efforts to promote high-quality development, with significant advancements made in its business environment.

Jiading, as an essential comprehensive node area along the Shanghai-Nanjing development axis, holds a pivotal position as a key industrial and manufacturing hub in Shanghai. It has achieved new breakthroughs in various aspects, such as industry scale, quality and effectiveness of development, innovation, and business environment improvement, aiming to be at the forefront of the high-quality development in the city.

In the first half of this year, the suburban district's added value reached an impressive 124.83 billion yuan (US$17.11 billion), marking a notable year-on-year growth of 9.1 percent. Lu Fangzhou, Party Secretary of Jiading District, unveiled the remarkable figures during a press conference on Tuesday, showcasing the scale and capacity of Jiading's progress.

The general public budget revenue surged 25.7 percent to reach 14.42 billion yuan, while the total industrial output value of industrial enterprises above the designated size rose 11.1 percent to hit 200.16 billion yuan. Additionally, total retail sales of consumer goods grew 14.1 percent to top 79.52 billion yuan, while fixed asset investment soared 39.4 percent to 25.94 billion yuan.

To foster high-quality development, Jiading has placed significant emphasis on industrial growth. The district has been actively nurturing a cluster of "new automobile" companies, already boasting more than 600 such enterprises. By 2022, the total output value of the "new automobile" industry in Jiading exceeded 160 billion yuan, doubling within a span of just two years.

Meanwhile, the outlying district has made remarkable strides in the field of high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine. Jiading has formed a strong bedrock of listed companies, including United Imaging Healthcare, Sanyou Medical and Shanghai Kindly, which have achieved a combined output value of 23.58 billion yuan in 2022.

In the realm of intelligent sensors and the Internet of Things, the district aims to establish itself as a crucial component of Shanghai's integrated circuit layout. By reinforcing the functions of the National Intelligent Sensor Innovation Center platform, Jiading is actively shaping an IC ecosystem that covers pilot testing, research and development, and mass production.

Lu also emphasized Jiading's new breakthroughs in quality and effectiveness of development, innovation, and business environment enhancements.

The district witnessed the establishment of 27,000 new enterprises in the first half of 2023, representing an impressive growth of 79 percent, while it attracted 167 projects worth above 1 billion yuan each, a significant increase of 70.4 percent. It is also home to 11 new private enterprise headquarters in Shanghai. Industrial enterprises above designated size in the district, meanwhile, achieved a main business income of 180.26 billion yuan, up 19.6 percent.

Jiading's commitment to innovation and technology is evident through its impressive rankings in the city. As of the end of 2022, the district boasted 70 "little giant" enterprises specializing in niche sectors, securing second spot among all local districts, while it is home to 2,453 high-tech enterprises, third in the city in terms of quantity. Additionally, Jiading's technology contract turnover reached 34.94 billion yuan, accounting for the highest proportion of added value in Shanghai.

In its pursuit of enhanced business environment, Jiading has constantly implemented reforms to delegate power, streamline administration and optimize government services, and issued the 6.0 version of its optimized business environment which added 28 new district-level reform measures. Notably, the district has set up the innovative "Xiaojia Assistant" service stations, which were recognized as the city's top case for excellent business environment improvement.