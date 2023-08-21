﻿
China, other BRICS countries report rapid trade expansion in January-July

China's trade with the other four BRICS countries maintained rapid expansion in the first seven months of the year, official data showed on Monday.
China's imports and exports with other BRICS members expanded 19.1 percent year on year to 2.38 trillion yuan (US$330.62 billion) during the January-July period, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Exports grew 23.9 percent year on year to 1.23 trillion yuan while imports rose 14.3 percent from a year ago to 1.15 trillion yuan, data showed.

Trade with these countries accounted for 10.1 percent of China's total foreign trade in the first seven months. The figure was up 1.6 percentage points from a year ago, according to the customs authorities.

China's trade with other BRICS countries grew 17 percent year on year to 3.69 trillion yuan in 2022, customs data showed.

