China's coal production logs steady growth in January-July

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
China's output of raw coal went up 3.6% year on year in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-19

China's output of raw coal went up 3.6 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.

The country produced 2.67 billion tons of raw coal during the period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In July alone, China's raw coal output edged up 0.1 percent year on year to 380 million tons.

The country imported 260 million tons of coal in the January-July period, up 88.6 percent from the same period last year, the data revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
