Country's top industrial fair returns to Shanghai

The China International Industry Fair 2023 will open next month in Shanghai, with record-high exhibitor number and exhibition space, and new trends like low carbon and intelligent development, organizers said on Tuesday.



The industrial event, known as the CIIF, will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District from September 19 to 23, with an exhibition space of over 300,000 square meters. More than 2,600 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions will participate in this year's fair, including 70 Fortune 500 enterprises.



The exhibition space and company number have both hit a record in the fair's 23-year history, Rong Zhiqin, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, revealed.

Comparatively, the previous CIIF in 2020 was held over 255,000 square meters and attracted 2,350 exhibitors.

It's also the first time that Shanghai will host the CIIF since 2020, with the venue also hosting the annual China International Import Expo in November.

The fair, with the theme of "Digital Economy & Industrial Decarbonization," will have nine zones, including industrial automation, robot, new energy and electric vehicles.

As an international display, exchange and trade platform, the world's top four robot firms, including German giant Siemens, and several hundred of small and medium enterprises will showcase their products and innovation. More than 500 new products or services will also debut at the show.

In addition, around 650 Shanghai-based companies will attend the show.

The fair is free to the public but online pre-registration is required, according to organizers.

The CIIF online services also include online/virtual reality display and negotiations and signing services.

If you go:

Date: September 19 to 23



Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center 国家会展中心

Address: 333 Songze Road, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号

Transportation: East Xujing Station on Metro Line 2, or Zhuguang Road Station on Metro Line 17

Tickets: Free