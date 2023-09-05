﻿
Biz / Economy

Hotel and airfare bookings reach record high in Q2, Trip says

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
China's biggest tourism platform Trip.com reported 180 percent revenue growth and record hotel and airfare bookings in the second quarter, thanks to rebounded travel demand.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
Hotel and airfare bookings reach record high in Q2, Trip says
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

People crowd a Shanghai railway station ahead of a May Day holiday in this file photo.

China's biggest tourism platform Trip.com Group reported a 180 percent growth of revenue and record-high hotel and airfare bookings in the second quarter, thanks to strongly rebounded travel demand, the Nasdaq-listed company said on Tuesday.

Main indexes, covering accommodation and air ticket income, have surpassed the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019, representing full recovery of the tourism industry.

In the second quarter, Trip's revenue reached 11.2 billion yuan (US$1.53 billion), a 29 percent increase compared with the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019. Net profit reached 648 million yuan, compared with 43 million yuan a year earlier.

"The demand for both domestic and international travel remained resilient," James Liang, executive chairman of Trip, said in a statement. "Despite limited air capacity recovery, the robust rebound of travel activities reflects travelers' strong desire to explore the world."

Resumed air routes connecting China and the rest of the world and improved policies would continue to stimulate the market, experts said.

Since August 30, travelers to China have been exempted from submitting nucleic acid or antigen COVID-19 test results within 48 hours when declaring their health status to Chinese customs.

In the first half of 2023, China's travel service trade surged by a notable 65.4 percent year-on-year to 650.94 billion yuan, positioning it amongst the country's fastest-growing segments in the service trade domain. Furthermore, Chinese tourists have been instrumental in rejuvenating international tourism, thereby catalyzing global trade and the economic rebound, experts told the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development 2023, held recently in Beijing.

As Trip's results spotlights, domestic hotel bookings grew by 170 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, and by more than 60 percent compared to the pre-COVID level.

Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to over 60 percent of their pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     