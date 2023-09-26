﻿
Biz / Economy

China opposes US adding Chinese firms, individuals to SDN list: MOC

Xinhua
  13:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
The United States should immediately stop its groundless suppression on Chinese companies and individuals.
Xinhua
  13:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

China firmly opposes the US Department of the Treasury adding Chinese companies and individuals to the "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List" for so-called connections to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle and military aircraft development, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has said.

The United States has abused unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, undermined international trade order and rules, obstructed normal international economic and trade exchanges and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms and individuals, said the spokesperson.

The United States should immediately stop its groundless suppression on Chinese companies and individuals, said the spokesperson, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     