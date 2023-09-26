China opposes US adding Chinese firms, individuals to SDN list: MOC

The United States should immediately stop its groundless suppression on Chinese companies and individuals.

China firmly opposes the US Department of the Treasury adding Chinese companies and individuals to the "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List" for so-called connections to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle and military aircraft development, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has said.

The United States has abused unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, undermined international trade order and rules, obstructed normal international economic and trade exchanges and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms and individuals, said the spokesperson.

The United States should immediately stop its groundless suppression on Chinese companies and individuals, said the spokesperson, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.