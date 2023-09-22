YRD international investment forum opens in the city

The annual Yangtze River Delta International Investment Development Forum provides a platform for local and foreign companies to develop new investment opportunities.

The Yangtze River Delta region has served as an ideal option for both mature multinationals and businesses in new tracks, the 2023 Yangtze River Delta International Investment Development Forum heard on Friday.

The forum gathered management staff from about 100 multinationals, experts and scholars, and industry insiders to share insights into the new development opportunities of the Yangtze River Delta region integration.

Ti Gong

As one the most active, open and innovative regions in China in terms of economic development, the Yangtze River Delta has formed a whole industry chain from research and development to manufacturing, and delivers a strong support of rapid transformation of research and development into products or services in the global market, with increased efficiency, said Long Guoqiang, deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council.

"In the Yangtze River Delta region, multinationals can seek cooperation with domestic counterparts to better integrate into the Chinese market and work out the most suitable investment strategies," said Long.

Over the past decades, multinationals have achieved significant success with a win-win development in China, accompanied with the rapid development of the Chinese economy, officials said.

The rapid economic development, advantageous geographic location, and advanced infrastructure facilities of the Yangtze River Delta region have brought remarkable strategic opportunities to translational investment.

Ti Gong

During the forum, representatives of multinationals such as Coca Cola, Bayer, ABB, Johnson & Johnson, Intel, and IKEA shared their visions into topics like health, digitalization, and new consumption.

The forum was held in West Hongqiao Business District of Qingpu District.

The West Hongqiao Business District, as a core part of the Hongqiao International Open Hub, is one of the fastest developing areas in the hub.

Benefiting from the business opportunities from the CIIE, the Hongqiao International Open Hub and the Yangtze River Delta region, the integration has gathered a number of leading enterprises such as Midea Group and China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group Co Ltd, thanks to it advantages in transportation, industry agglomeration, trade and business development, financial empowerment and innovation systems.

"The West Hongqiao area is a transportation, exhibit and convention, business and trade hub and a magnet of funding, talent, and data flow," said Xie Ming, general manager of Shanghai West Hongqiao Business Development Co Ltd.

"We will keep the strong momentum of economic development and optimize the business environment to lure enterprises and professionals from home and abroad to create investment and work in the West Bund," said Xie.