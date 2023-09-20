﻿
Policy, partnerships and products: Smart manufacturing gets CIIF boost

Shanghai will create an additional 30 million square meters for intelligent manufacturing within the next three years to boost the city's high-quality industrial development.
The ongoing the China International Industrial Fair 2023, or CIFF, saw the unveiling of Shanghai's intelligent manufacturing policy as well as new partnerships and products on Wednesday, representing deeper integration between industrial and information technologies.

It also fits well with China's national strategy for high-quality industrial development and digital transformation, powered by technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence and industrial Internet.

Ti Gong

The ongoing the China International Industrial Fair 2023, or CIFF, saw the informal unveiling of Shanghai's intelligent manufacturing policy on Wednesday.

As part of its intelligent manufacturing policy, Shanghai will create an additional 30 million square meters for smart manufacturing within the next three years to boost the city's high-quality industrial development, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said during a CIIF conference on Wednesday, the second day of the four-day fair.

Meanwhile, China Unicom and the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association announced the debut of a city-level smart manufacturing public service platform, covering demonstration, business negotiation, industry chain calibration and ecosystem development. It will cover eight industries like advanced manufacturing, automotive, steel and life sciences, both sides said at the fair.

Pioneers 100, China's first enterprise digitalization maturity index, will also be presented later this year, covering 100 firms that lead in AI adoption and digital transformation. The index will be managed by Caijing Magazine and Lenovo, officials told the CIIF conference.

Ti Gong

Geely introduced digital technologies used in the design and production of cars at the CIIF.

Firms like Chinese carmaker Geely and French tire multinational Michelin shared their digitalization results.

China's home appliance giant Midea also launched five new products at the CIIF, covering industrial automation such as motion control, computer vision, robot and 3D industrial camera. They can help improve product quality, boost the supply chain and cut costs and energy consumption during the manufacturing process.

Servotronix, a subsidiary of Midea Industrial Tech, signed a partnership with Rexel on motion control sector at Midea's booth on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Midea unveiled its new industrial products at the CIIF, covering industrial automation, such as motion control, computer vision, robot and 3D industrial camera.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

