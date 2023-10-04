﻿
Over 100 mln trips made on Chinese railways in one week amid holiday travel boom

Xinhua
  19:13 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
Chinese railways recorded more than 17 million passenger trips on Tuesday, bringing the total number of trips made on railways to 114 million over the past seven days.
Xinhua
  19:13 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
Over 100 mln trips made on Chinese railways in one week amid holiday travel boom
CFP

On October 1, many passengers who have no seats either sit or stand in the open space within the waiting room of Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai.

Chinese railways recorded more than 17 million passenger trips on Tuesday, bringing the total number of trips made on railways to 114 million over the past seven days, according to data released on Wednesday by the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the nation's railway operator.

In a statement, the operator said that railway operations have been safe, stable, and orderly since the September 27 start of the travel rush for the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which lasts from September 29 to October 6 this year.

The operator predicted that railway passenger trips will remain at a high level and reach 17.3 million on Wednesday, when 11,679 trains will be used to cater to the travel demand.

It added that another travel peak will be seen on October 5 and October 6 as tourists make their way home after the holiday.

