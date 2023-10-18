﻿
Biz / Economy

China confident in achieving growth target for 2023: official

Xinhua
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0
China is highly confident in meeting its growth target for 2023, said a senior official with the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0

China is highly confident in meeting its growth target for 2023, said a senior official with the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year, paving a solid foundation for the country to achieve its annual GDP growth target of around 5 percent in 2023, Sheng Laiyun, deputy head of the NBS told a press conference.

To fulfill the annual growth target, China's GDP needs to meet a growth target of at least 4.4 percent in the fourth quarter, Sheng added.

The growing momentum in the economic recovery process, a slew of pro-growth policies and a relatively lower base from the same period last year will contribute to the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter, according to the NBS official.

There has been a positive recovery and improvement in supply and demand during the first nine months. Additionally, the expectations and operating situation of the real economy sector have also shown positive signs, Sheng said, adding that the economic operation will continue its sound momentum in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, as favorable policies continue to be implemented, the positive effects will continue to be unleashed, according to the NBS.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     