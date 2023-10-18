China's GDP expands 5.2% in first 3 quarters

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year.

China's per capita disposable income stood at 29,398 yuan (US$4,094.71) in the first three quarters of 2023, up 6.3 percent year on year in nominal terms.

Retail sales of consumer goods went up 6.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023.

Fixed-asset investment went up 3.1 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2023.

Value-added service output went up 6 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023.