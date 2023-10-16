﻿
Biz / Economy

Consumer goods companies plan to boost Shanghai shopping scene

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
Members of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council have put forward advice to unlock potential in terms of health, leisure and sustainability-related spending.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Leading consumer goods companies have high hopes for Shanghai's shopping scene, mapping out new prospects to further boost the city's overall vitality.

Members of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council have put forward advice to further unlock potential in terms of health, leisure and sustainability-related spending.

Michel Doukeris, global chief executive officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev, believes that the long-term fundamentals for the China economy remain solid.

"We are very bullish about the fundamentals of premiumization, high-quality growth, and development of the Chinese economy," he said in an interview during the IBLAC meeting over the weekend.

He suggested that music and sports events could be further leveraged to project Shanghai and its ability to be a vibrant and iconic city to the world.

A limited edition of Budweiser's city-exclusive beer for Shanghai "Yulan Exploration" was launched this week and the company is considering offering it to the general public to purchase only in the city.

Consumer goods companies plan to boost Shanghai shopping scene
HelloRF

Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique believes that healthy, sustainable and high-quality consumption could effectively boost spending and new development models.

Fostering consumption with health awareness, sustainability and innovation at its core could play key roles in making Shanghai a more robust and more resilient international metropolis, he said.

It was important to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking choices for individuals, he said, given that consumers' commitment to sustainable consumption is on the rise, which further encourages businesses and society to transition faster towards sustainable practices.

"Health-related consumption is no longer confined to the medical sector and Shanghai has a key opportunity to increase the awareness and the availability of wealth-related products, including nutritional foods, to cater for this growing demand," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Danone
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     