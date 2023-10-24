China-US economic working group holds first meeting

The China-US economic working group held its first meeting via video link on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement.

At the meeting co-chaired by vice-ministerial officials from the MOF and the US treasury department, the two sides had in-depth, candid and constructive discussions on the macroeconomic situations and policies of the two countries and the world, bilateral economic relations, and cooperation in addressing global challenges.

The meeting came after the consensus reached in July by He Lifeng, Chinese Vice Premier and Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Chinese side expressed its concern at the meeting, and the two sides agreed to maintain communication, according to the statement.