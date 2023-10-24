﻿
Biz / Economy

China-US economic working group holds first meeting

Xinhua
  11:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
The China-US economic working group held its first meeting via video link on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement.
Xinhua
  11:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

The China-US economic working group held its first meeting via video link on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement.

At the meeting co-chaired by vice-ministerial officials from the MOF and the US treasury department, the two sides had in-depth, candid and constructive discussions on the macroeconomic situations and policies of the two countries and the world, bilateral economic relations, and cooperation in addressing global challenges.

The meeting came after the consensus reached in July by He Lifeng, Chinese Vice Premier and Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Chinese side expressed its concern at the meeting, and the two sides agreed to maintain communication, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     