Shanghai stays on course for digital upgrade

Shanghai is on track for a digital upgrade by boosting 5G networks, Internet connections and sophisticated processing capacity for AI and blockchain development.

Shanghai will upgrade its 5G networks and international Internet connections, as well as expand advanced processing capacity for artificial intelligence and blockchain development, as part of the city's current policy to boost innovation and digital city construction.

By the end of 2026, Shanghai's digital infrastructure development and service capacities will "reach a new level," completely supporting emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, 5G and Digital Twin and making them broadly integrated into the city's production and living.



It has set up a framework to build a global digital hub, according to Shanghai officials.

Shanghai currently has 88,000 5G base stations, placing it first in the country in terms of 5G station density. Shanghai will create a 5G-A network by 2023, increasing network speed to around 10 Gbps (gigabytes per second).

With growing industrial needs like autonomous driving, 3D, AR/VR, and artificial intelligence applications, 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, which is 10 times faster than current 5G services, is becoming a reality.

According to Huawei, it is a "faster, smarter, and greener" technology with integrated sensing and connectivity and native AI capabilities.

Shanghai will also expedite the development of high-performance computing capabilities and high-quality data infrastructure to support massive models of artificial intelligence and creative blockchain applications, according to the new strategy.

By 2026, Shanghai will have strengthened its position as an international network center connecting local and foreign countries.

It will expedite the construction of the Southeast Asia-Japan No. 2 submarine fiber optic cable as well as the expansion of the current submarine fiber optic cable system.



China Mobile announced on Wednesday that it would strengthen international network connections to boost its international operations, urging domestic enterprises to pursue overseas commerce and the expansion of the Belt and Road initiative.

China Mobile International Ltd, or CMI, said that its iSolutions service will increase international connection capacity and improve communications quality by reducing latency in Asia and globally.

The Shanghai strategy also includes a number of innovative infrastructures, such as 6G, chip-making, humanoid and smart endpoints, and citywide systems to boost intelligence in the transportation, logistics, education, medical, and senior care sectors.

