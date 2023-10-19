﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai stays on course for digital upgrade

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0
Shanghai is on track for a digital upgrade by boosting 5G networks, Internet connections and sophisticated processing capacity for AI and blockchain development.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0

Shanghai will upgrade its 5G networks and international Internet connections, as well as expand advanced processing capacity for artificial intelligence and blockchain development, as part of the city's current policy to boost innovation and digital city construction.

By the end of 2026, Shanghai's digital infrastructure development and service capacities will "reach a new level," completely supporting emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, 5G and Digital Twin and making them broadly integrated into the city's production and living.

It has set up a framework to build a global digital hub, according to Shanghai officials.

Shanghai currently has 88,000 5G base stations, placing it first in the country in terms of 5G station density. Shanghai will create a 5G-A network by 2023, increasing network speed to around 10 Gbps (gigabytes per second).

With growing industrial needs like autonomous driving, 3D, AR/VR, and artificial intelligence applications, 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, which is 10 times faster than current 5G services, is becoming a reality.

According to Huawei, it is a "faster, smarter, and greener" technology with integrated sensing and connectivity and native AI capabilities.

Shanghai will also expedite the development of high-performance computing capabilities and high-quality data infrastructure to support massive models of artificial intelligence and creative blockchain applications, according to the new strategy.

By 2026, Shanghai will have strengthened its position as an international network center connecting local and foreign countries.

It will expedite the construction of the Southeast Asia-Japan No. 2 submarine fiber optic cable as well as the expansion of the current submarine fiber optic cable system.

Shanghai stays on course for digital upgrade
Ti Gong

China Mobile has said that it would upgrade its international network connections to boost overseas trade.

China Mobile announced on Wednesday that it would strengthen international network connections to boost its international operations, urging domestic enterprises to pursue overseas commerce and the expansion of the Belt and Road initiative.

China Mobile International Ltd, or CMI, said that its iSolutions service will increase international connection capacity and improve communications quality by reducing latency in Asia and globally.

The Shanghai strategy also includes a number of innovative infrastructures, such as 6G, chip-making, humanoid and smart endpoints, and citywide systems to boost intelligence in the transportation, logistics, education, medical, and senior care sectors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Belt and Road Initiative
China Mobile
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     