Leading multinationals excited to return to CIIE next month

Buoyed by results at previous China International Import Expos, global players continue to engage the local market, from medical device breakthroughs to rare disease treatment.

HelloRF

Leading multinationals encouraged by positive results at previous editions of the China International Import Expo have made further pledges to engage in the local market.

From the latest medical device breakthroughs to rare disease treatment, innovative solutions are the keywords for the CIIE next month.

Boehringer Ingelheim plans to invest over 4 billion yuan ($547 million) in research and development in China in the next five years, with more than 30 new medical approvals in human medicines scheduled by 2029.

At this year's CIIE, the global pharmaceuticals leader will present eight new products and solutions related to human pharma, and animal health, at its 500-square-meter booth.

The booth will also include an intelligent and immersive digital exhibition zone that showcases a range of digital solutions and forward-looking concepts.

President and Chief Executive of Boehringer Ingelheim China Pavol Dobrocky praised the CIIE as a platform which fosters integration and exchanges of insight between China and global markets.

"Our continuous participation in the CIIE for five years underscores strong confidence in the Chinese market, and reinforces our commitment to align with China's new paradigm of high-quality development," Dobrocky said.

Treatment for rare skin diseases, obesity, pulmonary fibrosis, mental health, and cancer would be among the innovative medicines that would be showcased at the expo by the family-owned multinational.

HelloRF

Siemens Healthineers returns for its sixth year, bringing 20 medical devices and health-care solutions.

Its latest solutions include the first mobile CT that provides head imaging directly at the point of care, which aims to improve diagnoses and treatment for patients at intensive care units.

The world's first photon-counting CT scanner, the NAEOTOM Alpha which made its Asian debut at the CIIE last year, received official launch approval from the National Medical Products Administration earlier this week after gaining regulatory approval in the United States and the European Union.

Jerry Wang, president of Siemens Healthineers China, said that the CIIE is a feast that demonstrates China's commitment to opening up and international exchanges.

"At each edition of CIIE, we feel deeply encouraged and impressed by the vitality of the Chinese market, and we're determined to deepen investment and collaboration in the future," he said.

Ti Gong

Medtronic is bringing back its MazorX spinal robotic guidance system, which gained a commercial license to be used for treatment in China within just a year of its inaugural showcase at the CIIE in 2020.

Earlier this year, Medtronic invested in a new system production line for the spinal robot at the Medtronic Kanghui Changzhou Science and Technology Park.

Alex Gu, senior vice president of Medtronic and president of Medtronic China, said the CIIE has helped the company make step closer toward local production, and also established a full industry cycle in the country for both research and manufacturing.

