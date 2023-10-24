﻿
Biz / Economy

Bottled water tycoon tops Hurun Rich List for third straight year

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan tops the Hurun China Rich List for the third year running, with US$62 billion, while Tencent chairman Ma Huateng is second, with US$28 billion.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Bottled water tycoon tops Hurun Rich List for third straight year
HelloRF

Nongfu Spring founder and chairman Zhong Shanshan topped the Hurun China Rich List for the third year running with a US$62-billion fortune while Tencent chairman Ma Huateng returned to second spot, up from fifth place, with US$28 billion.

As many as 1,241 individuals with at least 5 billion yuan (US$690 million) of assets each were included in the list, but their combined total wealth was down 4 percent to US$3.2 trillion.

There were a total of 895 dollar billionaires based on the wealth calculation as of September 1, down 51 from last year and falling 290 since the peak two years ago, but still ahead of pre-pandemic times.

Despite losing 51 billionaires from a year ago, China remained No. 1 in the world for billionaires, almost 200 more than the United States.

China overtook the US in terms of the number of billionaires in 2016, and has since kept the position.

Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher Rupert Hoogewerf pointed out: "This marks the second time in 25 years that the number of individuals on the Hurun China Rich List has decreased for two consecutive years, the last time being 2018 and 2019, after which there was a significant bounce-back."

Among the 1,241 included on the rich list, 898 saw their wealth decrease or remain unchanged, of which 179 dropped off the list due to volatile stock market performance.

The total number was also down 5 percent from a year ago and a further 15 percent from two years ago.

There were 115 new faces on the list – the lowest number since 2005 – mainly from the healthcare, software services and food and beverage sectors.

Bottled water tycoon tops Hurun Rich List for third straight year
Ti Gong

Bottled water tycoon Zhong topped the ranking for the third year running with US$62 billion despite economic headwinds and his wealth has remained almost unchanged.

Hong Kong-listed Nongfu Spring saw sales up strongly in the first half of this year and made up 90 percent of Zhong's wealth. His other main business, the A-share-listed Wantai Biological Pharmacy, saw its market value down by US$5 billion, according to the ranking report.

Tech magnate Ma returned to second spot, up from fifth place, with US$28 billion, a gain of 30 percent from a year ago. That was due to Tencent's 11 percent revenue improvement in the first half.

Fastest risers included Pinduoduo founder Huang Zheng, Mihoyo's Cai Haoyu and NetEase's Ding Lei, as well as two from the electric vehicle sector: Li Shufu of Geely and Li Xiang of Li Auto.

Those with successful overseas businesses maintained their wealth relatively well. They include Zhang Yiming and Huang Zheng, of TikTok and Temu, respectively, platforms that target overseas markets.

Grocery chain store Miniso's fast international growth also contributed to the wealth of Guangzhou-based Ye Guofu and Yang Yunyun, which tripled to US$5.3 billion.

Wealth creation is becoming more spread out geographically, with this year's 1,241 individuals coming from 144 cities, 12 percent higher from five years ago.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Li Auto
Zhong Shanshan
Zhang Yiming
Li Shufu
Ma Huateng
Pinduoduo
Geely
TikTok
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     