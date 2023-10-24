Singapore firms will focus on 'high-growth area' opportunities at CIIE

The Singapore Business Federation will lead a team of 500 business executives from 56 companies to the CIIE in Shanghai. It is the island state's largest CIIE delegation.

A total of 56 Singaporean companies, 40 percent of them first-time exhibitors, will participate in the 6th China International Import Expo, demonstrating "high-quality and future-oriented" engagement.



The Singapore Business Federation will lead a team of over 500 senior business representatives from 56 Singapore businesses to the CIIE in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. This is Singapore's largest CIIE delegation since 2020.

"China remains a critical market for Singaporean companies, and the CIIE remains an essential platform for Singaporean businesses to grow their presence in the Chinese market, including in high-growth areas such as digital innovation and sustainability," Kok Ping Soon, SBF CEO, said.

Singaporean exhibitors at CIIE this year include consumer goods, food and agricultural products, trade-in services, and the Singapore Pavilion, which occupies nearly 1,286 square meters of exhibition space. They'll keep showcasing inventive, high-quality, trustworthy products and services, technical innovation and sustainable development.

Applied Total Control Treatment Pte Ltd, a major Singaporean metal finishing company, is a first-time exhibitor.

The 5th CIIE saw 15 MoUs signed between Singaporean and Chinese companies worth over SGD$4.5 million (US$2.74 million). Over 34 MoUs were signed between 2020 and 2023, and Singaporean exhibitors sold over SGD$23 million worth of goods at CIIE.

Singapore's CIIE theme this year is "Singapore-China: Advancing Future-Oriented Partnership," which reflects the next chapter in their partnership.

A Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum (SCTIF) will be hosted on November 6. The forum is a high-level bilateral commercial platform designed to stimulate communication and greater collaboration between Singapore and Chinese enterprises, with a focus on business pitching and matching.